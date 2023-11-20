Apoorva Ramaswamy, wife of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday revealed how they both met. Vivek posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which Apoorva can be heard narrating their love story to a small crowd in Osceola.

Vivek, who was standing beside her and participated in the conversation, captioned the video, “Voters in Iowa want to know the story of how Apoorva and I met. Here’s how."

In the video, Apoorva said, “I was in my first week of med school and Vivek was a law student there. It was a party, probably, the last party I went to. I saw Vivek there and he seemed the most interesting person in the room. So, I went up and introduced myself to him."

The crowd laughed! She humorously said when Vivek introduced himself, she told him that she met another Vivek in med school. “He didn't look that interested. Actually, he just walked away."

Later that night, Vivek and Apoorva ran into each other again and realized how much they had in common, she told the crowd. “We have been together ever since as we were neighbors."

Vivek continued by saying that his parents had always taught him that "who you marry matters," and they would do the same for their own offspring. Vivek clarified that they did not grow up in poverty by saying, "Neither of us grew up in economic privilege."

“However, we had the great blessing of having two parents at home, who instilled in us a strong emphasis on education and a faith in God. Now, in Ohio, we are attempting to provide our two sons with the same upbringing. However, I don't see any reason why every child in this nation shouldn't be able to experience that privilege as well, and I believe that's part of the example our family in the White House wants to set," he said.

