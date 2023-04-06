The British Royal Family is funded by taxpayers, and some believe that the public has the right to know how their money is being spent. However, others argue that the Royals should be entitled to privacy.

Royal Family wills, except those of monarchs, were previously public, but were censored in 1911 at the request of Queen Mary after her brother’s will, which bequeathed jewels to his mistress, became known to the public.

In 1993, John Major’s government published a white paper stating that records relating to the Royal Family should be treated the same as all other records, setting out a vision for an informed citizenry. However, since then, there has been a lack of transparency around the wealth of the Royals.

The Sovereign Grant, introduced in 2011 by David Cameron’s coalition government, replaced the civil list and provided a funding settlement for the Royals. However, this funding is set as a proportion of the profits of the Crown Estate, making the funding less transparent than the previous civil list system.

Following Prince Philip’s death in 2021, Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the family court, held a secret hearing where he ruled that all senior Royals’ wills, including Prince Philip’s, would be sealed for a minimum of 90 years. The media were effectively excluded from the hearing, and McFarlane did not fully explain how he arrived at the 90-year figure. This level of secrecy exceeds the level of secrecy applied to government papers almost five times over, according to The Guardian.

The National Archives has cited McFarlane’s ruling to justify banning researchers from accessing public records related to the Royal Family’s wealth. The sealing of the wills and the banning of access to public records have been criticised by some as a lack of transparency around the Royal Family’s finances.

The 90-year sealing of the wills means that if Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, lives as long as her grandfather-in-law, her will cannot be unsealed until 2171, and only with the Royals’ permission. The ruling has raised questions about the transparency of the Royal Family’s wealth and how much the public should be entitled to know.