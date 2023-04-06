Following Prince Philip’s death in 2021, Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the family court, held a secret hearing where he ruled that all senior Royals’ wills, including Prince Philip’s, would be sealed for a minimum of 90 years. The media were effectively excluded from the hearing, and McFarlane did not fully explain how he arrived at the 90-year figure. This level of secrecy exceeds the level of secrecy applied to government papers almost five times over, according to The Guardian.

