How Russia’s ‘Info Warrior’ Hackers Let Kremlin Play Geopolitics on the Cheap

How Russia’s ‘Info Warrior’ Hackers Let Kremlin Play Geopolitics on the Cheap6 min read . 01:23 PM IST
- Moscow, with its growing cyber capabilities, appears undeterred by Western sanctions and other countermeasures
The sprawling SolarWinds hack by suspected Russian state-backed hackers is the latest sign of Moscow’s growing resolve and improving technical ability to cause disruption and conduct espionage at a global scale in cyberspace.
The hack, which compromised parts of the U.S. government as well as tech companies, a hospital and a university, adds to a string of increasingly sophisticated and ever more brazen online intrusions, demonstrating how cyber operations have become a key plank in Russia’s confrontation with the West, analysts and officials say.
