How Russia shortened the covid vaccine race to declare victory

Gamaleya got a key financial backer in the Russian Direct Investment Fund, whose chief, Dmitriev, meets regularly with Putin and works on some of the president’s most sensitive global assignments. RDIF studied more than two dozen vaccine efforts in Russia and chose Gamaleya and its human adenovirus-based technology because it had been used for years for other illnesses, said Dmitriev. He embraced the project, getting shots along with his family in April.