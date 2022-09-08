How Russia snapping gas line to EU affects India

What is the latest controversy about?

Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February this year, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been at the centre of attention. In June, Russia reduced supplies to 40% of the pipeline’s capacity before closing Nord Stream 1 down for a short period. While the pipeline restarted, supplies were reduced to 20% of capacity. With the latest closure announced on Friday, European officials and leaders have taken a dim view of Russia’s actions. Matters were made murkier still as Russia’s move came shortly after a G7 finance ministers’ meeting where major powers agreed to cap the price of Russian oil.