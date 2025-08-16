How Russia, US, China and UK reported Trump-Putin Alaska summit: Putin's ‘dominance’, ‘diplomatic gamble’

After the "historic" Alaska meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, most media outlets tried to capture the mood as the summit ended with no concrete deal on the Ukraine war.

Advertisement

Trump said during a joint press conference that no deal was made to end the war in Ukraine, but he insisted that there was some progress. "We're not there yet, but we've made progress. There's no deal until there's a deal," Trump said.

Also Read | Will Trump cut down India tariffs? What US President said

Meanwhile, Putin, who expressed his willingness to end the three-year-long war with Ukraine, said the "root cause" of the conflict must be eliminated. He also suggested he could meet Trump next in Moscow. There was no hint on tri-lateral meet between Trump, Putin and Ukraine President Zelensky.

Here's how top media outlets reported on Trump-Putin Alaska meet:

Washington Post (US) While top headline in the US media outlet focused on "no deal" between Trump and Putin on Ukraine war, the Washington Post highlighted how the Alaska summit "began with red carpet, ended in early, sober exit."

Advertisement

Emphasising on warm handshake and a military flyover, the Washington Post report read, “Trump gave Putin a hero’s welcome, but hours later, at their joint appearance, he was uncharacteristically terse and appeared deflated.”

The report also analysed how Trump, who usually likes media attention, spoke for less than four minutes before he swiftly stepped off stage without taking questions from journalists.

Credit: Washington Post

Advertisement

New York Times (US) Meanwhile, the New York Times reported, "Trump and Putin Put on a Show of Friendship but Come Away Without a Deal" — highlighting that "while no deal was announced, the Russian leader secured some wins and left on good terms with the US president."

The NYT described the progress in talks, as mentioned by Trump in the press conference, as "unspecified," but noted “a strikingly convivial reunion on American soil.”

Also Read | Trump to hold off hiking China tariffs over Russia oil purchases

It called the Trump-Putin meeting "a major diplomatic gamble by Mr. Trump" and "seen as a victory for Mr. Putin, who has not been welcome in the West for years."

It reported that “the hurriedly arranged meeting was meant to break the logjam that has stymied Mr. Trump’s peacemaking efforts since he returned to office six months ago with a promise to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours.”

Advertisement

Credit: NYT

TASS (Russian media) In Russia, state television gushed over the initial choreography. Unlike the US media, TASS, a Russian state media, didn't play up the change in tone of the two presidents before and after the meeting. When the meeting came to its abrupt end, Russian TV continued to play up Trump’s warm welcome for Putin.

Advertisement

The reports in TAAS mainly focused on "constructive" aspects of the talks and Trump hailing Alaska meet as "10 out of 10" affair.

GLobal Times (China) Chinese state media didn't seem to go big on Alaska summit. It placed one story on its website homepage titled "Trump, Putin hold joint press conference" — without giving any colour to the talks.

Xinhua's new agency also had an article on the Trump-Putin meeting on its website that read, “Trump says he had a very productive meeting with Putin, but no deal was reached.”

Credit: Global Times

Advertisement

The Guardian (UK) The UK-based Guardian contended there was "no Ukraine ceasefire", but "a PR victory for Putin." It argued that the Alaska summit was "more notable for its choreography than its substance" – while referring to Trump-Putin's 'friendly' behaviour at the red carpet ahead of the crucial meeting.

"This was a PR victory for a dominant Putin," the report analysed, claiming that the “Russian leader gained far more cachet than his host.”

The report further hinted at Putin's attempt to "underline his dominant role in proceedings," the mentioned that the Russian leader "ended the briefing by suggesting that their next meeting be held in Moscow – an invitation that slightly wrongfooted Trump."

Advertisement