How Safe Are Pets from Coronavirus?

At first it just seemed like one more sad thing to cope with during this time of Covid-19 — then, last week, I got a call from virologist David Sanders of Purdue University. He wanted to tell me about a new paper showing Covid-19 infections in cats. He said it looked like high-quality work, and it could have important implications for the spread of the virus. I started to wonder whether my own cat had picked up Covid-19 while waiting with other cats for his checkup at the vet’s.