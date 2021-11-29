How scientists are hunting for gene link to severe Covid

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To explain this phenomenon, scientists have been looking at how a person's genes might make them more susceptible to severe Covid.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To explain this phenomenon, scientists have been looking at how a person's genes might make them more susceptible to severe Covid.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"You can have people of the same age, same sex and same health overall and they may still react very differently to an infection from SARS-Cov-2," epidemiologist Seiamak Bahram told AFP.
"You can have people of the same age, same sex and same health overall and they may still react very differently to an infection from SARS-Cov-2," epidemiologist Seiamak Bahram told AFP.
In research published earlier this month, Bahram's team studied the RNA — the molecules that interpret genetic coding — of a group of 94 people during the first wave of the pandemic in France.
In research published earlier this month, Bahram's team studied the RNA — the molecules that interpret genetic coding — of a group of 94 people during the first wave of the pandemic in France.
The subjects, all under 50 and without other illnesses, included 47 severe Covid patients in intensive care, 25 "non-critical" patients and 22 healthy individuals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The subjects, all under 50 and without other illnesses, included 47 severe Covid patients in intensive care, 25 "non-critical" patients and 22 healthy individuals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
By observing how their RNA behaved and comparing the results to a second set of subjects, Bahram was able to zero in on the importance of a gene signature known as ADAM9.
By observing how their RNA behaved and comparing the results to a second set of subjects, Bahram was able to zero in on the importance of a gene signature known as ADAM9.
"Some of the genes included in this signature could ultimately become therapeutic targets for severe forms of COVID-19 or acute respiratory distress syndrome," the study published in Science Translational Medicine concluded.
"Some of the genes included in this signature could ultimately become therapeutic targets for severe forms of COVID-19 or acute respiratory distress syndrome," the study published in Science Translational Medicine concluded.