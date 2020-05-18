How shopping in Singapore might change for Indian tourists after Covid-19

British retailer, Mothercare, which specialises in products for expectant mothers, babies and young children has seen a four-fold increase in online sales compared with a year ago although overall revenue has fallen some 70 per cent. Managing Director, Pang Fu Wei, said in an interview with The Straits Times that it has managed to successfully transfer one of its most successful in-store experiences online. The online version is called the "digital nursery adviser service". The service allows customers to call for a consultation and receive product recommendations customised to their needs. The average basket size for these orders is more than three times that of a regular online order