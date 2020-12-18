How Singapore airport is creating 'Antarctic winter' to store covid vaccine

5 Photos . Updated: 18 Dec 2020, 01:32 PM IST

As the door of the vaccine transport cart opens at Singapore's Changi airport, the sub-zero temperatures inside collide with the warm, tropical air, creating a carpet of steam like hot breath on a winter's day.

1/5These carts known as cool dollies, recently acquired by logistics firm dnata, are part of a government-led plan to leverage the city-state's position as an air cargo hub and to ensure COVID-19 vaccines can be distributed around the region.

2/5The city-state of 5.7 million has said it expects the first shots of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine to arrive in the Southeast Asian transport hub this month after Singapore became the first country in Asia to approve the vaccine.

3/5But beyond its own needs, Singapore has in recent months been beefing up its so-called 'cool chain' capabilities, to ensure vaccines like Pfizer's that need to be stored in extreme cold can be smoothly transported.

4/5Typically in the 'cool chain' process, vaccines arrive on the planes in deep freeze storage boxes. They are then unloaded into the temperature-controlled cool dollies and transported across the tarmac to cavernous cold rooms at the airport's various storage facilities before onwards distribution.