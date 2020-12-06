How some black startup founders are thriving in a pandemic year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
7 min read.04:30 PM ISTChristopher Mims, The Wall Street Journal
An unexpected side-effect of lockdowns: It can be easier to get a meeting with a venture capitalist. For minority founders in tech, that’s made a big difference as Silicon Valley reckons with race issues
The world of venture capital is notoriously insular. For tech startups hoping to attract millions of dollars from private investors, having the right connections is often key to getting a meeting—and persuading investors to take a chance on an unproven idea. The result: getting seed funding has always been harder for Silicon Valley outsiders, including startups from outside New York City and the Bay Area, and founders from minority backgrounds. The numbers are particularly stark for Black founders: Between 2013 and 2017, 77% of founders of active U.S. startups that had received venture capital were white. Only 1% were Black.
But something unexpected is happening during this chaotic year: Owing to a convergence of factors, some Black founders of tech startups are finding that it’s easier to attract investment.
