How South Korea turbocharged specialty syringe production for COVID-19 vaccines

Cha, the deputy minister for small business, said Poonglim sent samples to Pfizer on Jan. 2 and the U.S. company came back a week later with positive feedback. All in all, it took less than two months from the day that he was told to travel out to Poonglim to clearance for Poonglim's syringes by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}