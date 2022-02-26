How St Javelin become the face of Ukraine resistance amid war? Read here

Armored vehicles and tanks are typically weakest at the top. Much of the armor and anti-missile protections exist on the sides and the Javelin cuts right through all of it by flying above and crashing down with explosive force. The reusable CLU also doubles as a thermal imaging and night vision system when separated from the missile, a nice piece of equipment in its own right, the VICE report said.

