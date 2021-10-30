How super-rich Americans fare under Biden’s new tax plan

The framework still contains a few provisions that could squeeze some member of the top 0.1%. To make sure taxpayers don’t avoid the surtax by shifting assets into trusts, the bill sets a far lower threshold for such vehicles: $200,000 for the 5% rate and $500,000 for the additional three points. That puts a much higher tax burden on some of the entities that rich Americans use to transfer wealth to heirs, including increasingly popular dynasty trusts set up for multiple generations.

