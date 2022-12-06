How tall is the tallest man to ever exist? Guinness World Records shares picture1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 08:14 PM IST
‘The Giant of Illinois’ - Robert Wadlow, the tallest man in recorded history
It is always fascinating to look at people, things and events that give a very different perspective of the world; Highest, tallest, longest, biggest, largest all these superlative words excite our inquisitiveness. In a similar trend, a Twitter page called History in Color shared a picture of the tallest man to ever exist, Robert Wadlow, from 1935.