How tall is the tallest man to ever exist? Guinness World Records shares picture

The US man recognised as "The Giant of Illinois," was the world's tallest man ever recorded by the Guinness World Records. Its website states that Wadlow has held the records since 1955. When last measured on June 27, 1940, he stood 8 feet, 11.1 inches (2.72 metres) tall. Wadlow was an incredible 1.63 m (5 ft 4 in) tall at age five and required clothing for teenagers. At age eight, he passed his 5'11" father in height.