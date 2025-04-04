How tariffs have worked for four other countries
Tripti Lahiri , Ryan Dubé , Peter Landers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Apr 2025, 07:08 PM IST
SummaryProtectionist measures mostly led to poorly made appliances, expensive imports and industrial stagnation, but in South Korea they helped to raise an economic tiger.
President Trump’s high tariffs would make the U.S. one of the world’s most protectionist countries.
