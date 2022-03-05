How tech firms are helping crisis-hit Ukraine after Russia's invasion

How tech firms are helping crisis-hit Ukraine after Russia's invasion4 min read . 04:08 PM IST
- Major tech firms have faced pressure to respond to the invasion, which has led to economic sanctions against Russia by governments around the world.
As Russia's war on Ukraine entered Day 10, Russian state media reported the military is observing a temporary cease-fire in two areas of Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate. Meanwhile, Ukraine's president was set to brief US senators Saturday on a video conference call a day after calling out NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country.
Major tech companies have faced pressure to respond to the Feb. 24 invasion, which has led to economic sanctions against Moscow by governments around the world. Russian state-run media has emerged as a key flashpoint between Moscow and social media platforms during the conflict.
Tech companies and social media platforms have become one of the fronts in the attack, home to sometimes false narratives but also real-time monitoring of a conflict that marks Europe's biggest geopolitical crisis in decades.
Social media has become an unexpectedly effective vehicle for galvanizing public opinion across many countries against President Vladimir Putin’s actions, while at the same time silencing much of his propaganda. They were better prepared to crack down on Russian propaganda, moving more quickly at the request of multiple governments and the EU.
Facebook and Twitter have also started labeling posts that include links to Russian state-backed media outlets so people know what they’re reading. Facebook also removed a pro-Russia disinformation network that was targeting users in Ukraine.
Apple announced Tuesday a halt in all product sales in Russia, the latest fallout over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country," said an Apple statement.
The iPhone maker also announced Apple Pay and other services have been limited, while Russian state-owned media RT and Sputnik news apps were no longer available for download outside Russia.
"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," the statement said.
Apple also said that it has disabled both traffic and "live incidents" in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety measure for Ukrainian citizens.
Some other tech giants like Google and Microsoft have taken steps targeting Russian state media or helped start fundraising campaigns following the invasion, which the UN refugee agency said had forced more than half a million people to flee Ukraine.
Facebook's parent Meta this week said it had restricted access to RT and Sputnik across the European Union and was globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook. Meta had about 7.5 million users on Facebook in Russia as of last year and 122.2 million users across its other services, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, according to estimates from Insider Intelligence.
Video sharing app TikTok told AFP it had restricted Russian state-owned media access on its platform in the EU, while Microsoft said it was removing RT from its app store and would change its search engine Bing's algorithm to shift RT and Sputnik content to lower in results.
Twitter and Facebook have both been hit with access restrictions in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine and are now "largely unusable," said web monitoring group NetBlocks.
Payments company PayPal Holdings Inc shut down its services early on Saturday in Russia, citing "the current circumstances," joining many financial and tech companies in suspending operations there after the invasion of Ukraine.
PayPal said that "since the beginning of the invasion, PayPal has helped raise over $150 million for charities supporting response efforts in Ukraine, one of the largest efforts we've seen in such a short period of time."
"Under the current circumstances, we are suspending PayPal services in Russia," President and Chief Executive Dan Schulman said in a statement. He added that the company "stands with the international community in condemning Russia's violent military aggression in Ukraine." Ukrainian government officials had been calling on PayPal to quit Russia and help them with fundraising.
Microsoft Corp suspended new sales of its products and services in Russia, joining the list of western companies to distance itself from Moscow after the Ukraine invasion. In addition to suspending new sales, Microsoft was stopping many aspects of its business in Russia in compliance with government sanctions, the company's president, Brad Smith, said.
