How the Democrats spent $1 billion and still lost

Billionaire Elon Musk, one of the biggest spenders this campaign cycle, poured more than $118 million into a pro-Trump super PAC, which spent heavily on ads backing the former president across swing states as well as for Republican candidates in key congressional races. The group also offered registered voters in Pennsylvania and six other key states a chance to win $1 million by signing a petition pledging support for the rights to free speech and firearms, an effort that came under legal scrutiny.