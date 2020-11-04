How the electoral college works, explained

Each state’s number of electors is determined based on its population. However, all, including the District of Columbia, have a minimum of three. Some people argue this gives too much sway to less-populous states. For example, Wyoming has three electoral votes and just 580,000 people, meaning that each elector potentially represents roughly 193,300 people. In a populous state like California, with 55 electoral votes, each elector represents 718,400 of its 39.5 million population. So, it is argued, each individual voter in Wyoming has more clout than each Californian.