How the FBI got Colonial Pipeline’s ransom money back

The operation demonstrates investigators’ growing technical ability to disrupt the financial infrastructure that has enabled ransomware gangs to squeeze hundreds of millions of dollars from victims each year, cybersecurity experts say. Despite cryptocurrency’s reputation as a hard-to-trace medium of exchange useful to criminals and other groups that operate outside the traditional financial system, crypto experts say it is at times easier to track than hard currencies such as U.S. dollars.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}