How the Fed should talk about inflation

In the meantime, the Fed faces a communications dilemma. Despite the central bank’s messaging to the contrary, many investors still expect it to start lowering rates before the end of this year. Perhaps the Fed agrees, but if this became its declared intention, yields would likely subside, asset prices would rise, and financial conditions would ease — all serving to lessen the downward pressure on inflation more than the central bank might wish. Investors understand that the Fed therefore has an incentive to mislead them about its true intentions. Merely by promising to keep policy tight in the future, the Fed keeps policy tighter now — and improves the chances that it will indeed be able to relax sooner.

