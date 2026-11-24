India and China are set to import record volumes of Russian crude oil in 2026 as the Iran war disrupts supplies from the Middle East, pushing refiners to seek alternative sources, Reuters reported.

Temporary US sanctions waivers have further eased access to Russian barrels, allowing the two countries to increase purchases at a time of heightened uncertainty in global energy markets,

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However, the surge may prove temporary. Traders and analysts expect Russian oil demand in both countries to moderate in 2027 as Middle Eastern supplies become more readily available and the economics of buying Russian crude change.

Seaborne Russian oil shipments to India and China averaged around 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) through mid-November, approximately 530,000 bpd higher than the corresponding period last year, according to tanker data and industry sources cited by Reuters.

The increase has provided Moscow with a significant boost to oil revenues, even as Ukrainian drone strikes have disrupted Russian refining capacity and forced more crude into export markets. Brent crude prices have also climbed nearly a third since the Iran war began, adding to volatility in global oil trade.

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How the Iran war changed Russian oil flows The disruption to Middle Eastern oil supplies following the Iran war has reshaped crude-buying patterns across Asia. As Iranian oil flows declined and concerns mounted over the availability of supplies from the Gulf, India and China increased their reliance on Russian crude to secure adequate feedstock for their refineries.

Temporary US sanctions waivers targeting Russian oil have also helped buyers access more shipments by widening the pool of available vessels and suppliers.

India and China together accounted for more than 80% of Russia's crude exports, according to estimates cited by Reuters.

Moscow is also expecting its overall oil exports to rise this year. Russia's Ministry of Economic Development has forecast a 6% increase to 244.7 million metric tonnes, equivalent to approximately 4.9 million bpd.

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The higher exports underline how geopolitical disruptions have benefited Russia's oil trade. With traditional supply routes under pressure, Russian crude has become an important alternative for the world's two largest oil importers.

India emerges as the biggest buyer of Russian crude India's purchases of Russian oil have climbed to record levels, reinforcing its position as Moscow's largest seaborne crude buyer.

Data from tanker tracker Kpler cited by Reuters showed that India's Russian crude imports averaged 1.99 million bpd through early November, around 250,000 bpd higher than a year earlier.

The increase comes after Indian refiners had scaled back purchases earlier in the year amid concerns over the possibility of higher US tariffs.

However, the disruption to Middle Eastern supplies changed the buying calculus, making Russian crude more important for refiners seeking to maintain supplies.

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Between January and October, India's Russian crude imports rose about 10% to 1.87 million bpd, accounting for approximately 38% of the country's total crude imports, according to trade sources cited by Reuters.

Indian refiners expect the full-year average to reach around 1.9 million bpd. The rise reflects both the availability of Russian barrels and the need to diversify supply sources as the Iran war puts pressure on flows from the Gulf.

Why China has also increased its Russian oil imports China has also stepped up purchases, although its overall crude imports have declined.

Chinese customs data cited by Reuters showed that Russian oil shipments to the country rose 17% to 2.34 million bpd between January and October. The imports were valued at around $59.6 billion, with Russian crude accounting for roughly a quarter of China's total oil imports during the period.

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This increase came even as China's overall crude imports fell 15%, highlighting the growing importance of Russian supplies in its import mix.

Lower shipping risks and greater reliability have been key factors behind the shift. Muyu Xu, an analyst at tanker tracker Kpler, told Reuters that these considerations had driven the increase in China's Russian crude imports since the war began.

Why Russian oil purchases could ease in 2027 The outlook for Russian crude will depend significantly on how quickly Middle Eastern oil supplies recover and whether Russian barrels remain competitively priced.

If Gulf supplies return to normal in 2027, Indian refiners are likely to have more alternatives.

Sources at Indian refiners told Reuters that purchases of Russian crude could move back towards pre-Iran war levels, with buying decisions increasingly determined by price.

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China could follow a similar path. Greater availability of Middle Eastern crude may reduce the need for Russian supplies, particularly if Russian grades continue to trade at premiums rather than discounts.

For Moscow, that could mean a tougher export environment next year. India and China have absorbed record volumes in 2026 partly because the Iran war disrupted their traditional sources of supply and made Russian crude more accessible.

If those disruptions ease, Russia will have to compete more directly with oil from the Gulf and other producers. Its ability to retain market share will therefore depend less on geopolitical circumstances and more on the price, availability and shipping costs of its crude.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.