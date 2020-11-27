How the Snail-Mail renaissance is soothing Americans tired of Zoom

Fed up with the cold connection of virtual Netflix Parties and digital game nights, Americans are increasingly turning to old-fashioned letter writing to establish a more tactile and intimate rapport. Paper Source, a national stationery chain, reports that sales of “just because" cards, those not associated with life events, are up nearly 2,000% year-over-year since March. But these aren’t just letters, and the more ambitious missives, increasingly embellished and fun to look at, have started landing on social media, as an outlier form of expression called Mail Art.

In June, New Yorker staff writer Rachel Syme, eager to use her newly acquired vintage electric typewriter, sent out a call for pen pals on Twitter. She received such a deluge of responses she turned to website Elfster—designed to facilitate Secret Santa pairings—to match aspiring letter writers to one another in an exchange she called #PenPalooza. The 7,000 plus members often share photos of artfully executed notes—an envelope bearing a watercolor illustration of a hobbit hole; a dispatch that includes pen drawings of paper-doll outfits for the four March sisters of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women"—by posting them on social media with the PenPalooza hashtag. If you’re burnt out on Zoom or your family group chat, you can sign up to correspond with a stranger instead the old-school way at penpalooza.com.

“People are learning embossing, they’re learning how to collage. [The missives are] so highly ornate and embellished, it’s like folk art," said Ms. Syme, who’s working on an illustrated book, “Women of Letters," that explores the way women have used epistolary writing to express emotion and political opinions.

Artist-run organizations Printed Matter, in New York, and Dream Farm Commons, in Oakland, Calif., have both put out similar calls for mail art. The responses, which the nonprofits exhibit in their storefronts as well as on websites and Instagram, tend to be sophisticated, from photo collages and relief prints to a self-portrait rendered in a photographic technique the sender taught herself during quarantine.

You needn’t own a letterpress or a fine arts degree to participate, however. Apps such as Felt will transfer handwritten cursive from your phone screen to a physical post card and mail it for you. VistaPrint will turn any scan into a mailable memento. Note cards can be dressed up by stuffing Polaroids, newspaper clippings or the humblest haiku—scribbled haphazardly on a Post-it—into the envelopes.

