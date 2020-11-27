How the Snail-Mail renaissance is soothing Americans tired of Zoom

How the Snail-Mail renaissance is soothing Americans tired of Zoom2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
- Isolated, stressed and weary of screens, people are reaching out with super-creative letters delivered by the U.S. Postal Service
Fed up with the cold connection of virtual Netflix Parties and digital game nights, Americans are increasingly turning to old-fashioned letter writing to establish a more tactile and intimate rapport. Paper Source, a national stationery chain, reports that sales of “just because" cards, those not associated with life events, are up nearly 2,000% year-over-year since March. But these aren’t just letters, and the more ambitious missives, increasingly embellished and fun to look at, have started landing on social media, as an outlier form of expression called Mail Art.
In June, New Yorker staff writer Rachel Syme, eager to use her newly acquired vintage electric typewriter, sent out a call for pen pals on Twitter. She received such a deluge of responses she turned to website Elfster—designed to facilitate Secret Santa pairings—to match aspiring letter writers to one another in an exchange she called #PenPalooza. The 7,000 plus members often share photos of artfully executed notes—an envelope bearing a watercolor illustration of a hobbit hole; a dispatch that includes pen drawings of paper-doll outfits for the four March sisters of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women"—by posting them on social media with the PenPalooza hashtag. If you’re burnt out on Zoom or your family group chat, you can sign up to correspond with a stranger instead the old-school way at penpalooza.com.
