How the Snail-Mail renaissance is soothing Americans tired of Zoom

In June, New Yorker staff writer Rachel Syme, eager to use her newly acquired vintage electric typewriter, sent out a call for pen pals on Twitter. She received such a deluge of responses she turned to website Elfster—designed to facilitate Secret Santa pairings—to match aspiring letter writers to one another in an exchange she called #PenPalooza. The 7,000 plus members often share photos of artfully executed notes—an envelope bearing a watercolor illustration of a hobbit hole; a dispatch that includes pen drawings of paper-doll outfits for the four March sisters of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women"—by posting them on social media with the PenPalooza hashtag. If you’re burnt out on Zoom or your family group chat, you can sign up to correspond with a stranger instead the old-school way at penpalooza.com.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in