How the Ukraine war stalled global aviation

Within a few days of the first missiles raining down on Ukraine, the global commercial aviation map was altered and airline companies had to re-chalk routes, besides cancelling many flights. The European Union, US, Canada and other Western countries closed their airspace to Russian airlines. Russia retaliated with similar measures. According to Bloomberg, more than 300,000 jets use the Russian airspace each year; crossing Russia is the fastest route between Europe and South Asia.

