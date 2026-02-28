How the world is reacting to the US-Israel attack on Iran: 'Peacemaker has shown face again'

The United States and Israel on Saturday (local time) launched strikes targeting Iran's military and naval forces under "Operation Epic Fury." The fresh strikes have thrown the Middle East region into a renewed military confrontation, days after US President Donald Trump warned to destroy Tehran's missile arsenal and prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon, Reuters reported.

Following the strikes launched by the US and Israel, Iranian forces have retaliated with at least four US bases being targeted across the Middle East.

As the situation in the Middle East region escalates, here's how the world leaders have reacted: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer chaired a Cobra meeting hours after the US and Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran. A Cobra meeting is an emergency committee where ministers and officials meet to coordinate the government's response to an emerging situation, the BBC reported. The UK did not participate in the strikes. A government spokesperson said that they would protect British interests in the region and added, "We do not want to see further escalation into a wider regional conflict." The spokesperson further added that Iran should never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, and the immediate priority of the UK government is to ensure that its people are safe in the region, who would be provided with consular assistance.

Responding to the escalating situation, Russia's foreign ministry said that Moscow is "ready to assist in search for peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect, and balance of interests."

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's security council, on Saturday (local time), reacted to the developing situation in the Middle East and said that the "peacemaker" has once again shown his face, adding that all negotiations with Iran were merely a cover and that there was never any genuine effort to negotiate.

The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates, in a post on X, said that the country was subjected to an attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles and noted that the UAE's air defence systems responded effectively and intercepted several missiles. The authorities in the region also managed the impact of missile debris that fell in a residential area, which led to some property damage and the death of a civilian of Asian nationality. The officials added that the security situation remains stable in the region and that the relevant agencies are closely monitoring the developments around the clock.

The Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said that the attack is described by Israel as a preventive strike, and added that it is not in line with international law.

Reacting to the strikes, Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said that the country will not accept anyone dragging its country into "adventures" that would threaten its security and unity.