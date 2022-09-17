How this hacker received 2 crore for Google and what happened next?

Even as Sam Curry said he had done bug bounty hunting for Google earlier, he was clueless about the fact why the tech giant sent him the money randomly now.
Google last month handed $250,000 (approximately ₹2 crore) to a self-proclaimed hacker, but he had no idea why he actually received it. Google later confirmed that the money was sent to him by mistake terming it to be a ‘human error’.
Days after he received it, Sam Curry posted the screenshot of the same on Twitter saying, “It's been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch @Google."
Curry is a staff security engineer for an Omaha-based company and he dabbles in bug bounty hunting, a Newsweek report said. Many companies offer monetary rewards for find bugs or security gaps in their software.
Even as Curry said he had done bug bounty hunting for Google earlier, he was clueless about the fact why the tech giant sent him the money randomly now.
Later Google confirmed to NPR that it had made the payment accidentally, blaming it on human error.
“Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error. We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it," a Google spokesperson told NPR.
Curry said he hadn't spent the money yet and the Google spokesperson confirmed the company intends to get it back.
