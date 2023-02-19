How this Indian-origin photographer won Nat Geo's 'Pictures of the Year' contest
Software engineer turned photographer, Kartik Subramaniam, clicked the photograph of bald eagles in Alaska. His photograph won National Geographic's ‘Pictures of the Year’ contest
The spread of COVID 19 virus has left permanent imprint on people's live. Where some are still get back on track, others are trying to move ahead on new path they switched to during lock down. Pandemic helped the Indian-origin Kartik Subramaniam to build his expertise in wildlife photography and win National Geographic's ‘Photo of the Year’ competition.
