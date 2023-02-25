How this Pakistan woman enters India without visa to marry lover
- The Pakistan woman travelled to Nepal last September where her partner was already waiting
- They got married in a Hindu ceremony and moved to Bangalore to live together
Mulayam Singh Yadav and Iqra Jeewani have a tragic love story that spans the border between India and Pakistan. The young couple met online three years ago while playing a online Ludo. Despite the difficult process of obtaining visas to travel between the two countries, they fell in love and decided to get married.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×