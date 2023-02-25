Mulayam Singh Yadav and Iqra Jeewani have a tragic love story that spans the border between India and Pakistan. The young couple met online three years ago while playing a online Ludo. Despite the difficult process of obtaining visas to travel between the two countries, they fell in love and decided to get married.

Jeewani's family pressured her to marry, the two decided to get married. Following Yadav's advice, the young woman travelled to Nepal last September where her partner was already waiting. They got married in a Hindu ceremony and moved to Bangalore to live together. However, their happiness was short-lived as Jeewani was detained for entering the country illegally, and Yadav was jailed for fraud and forgery.

The unique but tragic love story began during the COVID-19 lockdown. At the time, Yadav was working as security guard while Jeewani was a student in Hyderabad, Pakistan.

The couple's story garnered media attention, and Yadav's family is advocating for their release and reunion.

"We want them home," said Yadav's brother Jeetlal. The man's family supports the couple and believes that the two lovers should not be punished for falling in love. "We understand the situation between India and Pakistan. But all they did was fall in love," BBC quoted Jeetlal as saying.

On the condition of anonymity, a police official told the outlet that he too believed that the story seemed to be simply of love.

Despite the obstacles, Yadav's family remains hopeful for the couple's reunion, with his mother expressing willingness to care for Jeewani as her own daughter-in-law.