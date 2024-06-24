Former US President Donald Trump recently proposed the idea of green cards for all students who graduated from US universities

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently advocated for the approval of green cards for all students graduating from US colleges to stay and work in the country. The former US president's proposal, which starkly contrasts his hardline immigration stance, has revived the long-drawn discussion on US immigration policy. Recently, venture capitalist Debarghya Das explained how Donald Trump's proposal for green cards for all is a distant dream, even if he wins the US Presidential elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deerbhagya Das, known as Deedy Das on X, has invested at Menlo Ventures firm and was among Flean, Google Search, Cornell's founding team.

In his recent post on X, Deerbhagya Das expressed that he is not optimistic about Donald Trump's proposal and remains sceptical on his proposal's implementation if Trump comes into power in the upcoming US presidential elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Trump recently said on the All-In podcast that he'd ensure "on day 1" that anyone graduating from a college in the US would get a green card immediately. I highly encourage everyone to watch the full 2min clip to ensure nothing is taken out of context," wrote Deerbhagya Das before listing the loopholes in the 'green card for all' proposal.

In his post, Das mentioned H-1B denial rates, high-skilled immigration, the US voter base's apathy with the immigration issue, and other obstacles to implementing the ‘green card for all’ proposal. In his X post, Das mentioned that “H-1B denial rates skyrocketed during the last Trump administration."

Highlighting the prevalence of ‘foreigners taking away American jobs' perception in the US, Das wrote “most Republicans and Trump supporters don't want high skilled immigration." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“High-skilled immigration is seldom a political platform presidential candidates run on. Indians and internationals, whom this affects most, cannot vote," he added.

Donald Trump on green card holder Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said in an All-In podcast, hosted by Silicon Valley tech investors, angel investor Jason Calacanis, students should automatically get green cards after graduating from US college.

"Can you please promise us you will give us more ability to import the best and brightest around the world to America?" Calacanis said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I do promise," Trump said. “But I happen to agree, otherwise I wouldn't promise... You graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country and that includes junior colleges too."

A green card, also known as a permanent resident card, allows individuals the right to live and work permanently in the United States and is a step towards citizenship.

