How to ask someone if they’ve been vaccinated for Covid-19

Deborah Tannen, linguistics professor at Georgetown University and author of “That’s Not What I Meant! How Conversational Style Makes or Breaks Relationships," suggests saying something like: “By the way, I know quite a lot of people who aren’t vaccinated and I understand the reasons, but I would appreciate knowing. I’m trying to get a sense of who in the office is vaccinated to know where to have meetings, whether to have people in my office." Let people know you’re asking everybody, she says, and that the reason for the question is to determine how best to get the work done.