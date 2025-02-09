How to avoid anarchy in Antarctica

A growing number of powers are racing to establish or expand their presence on the continent. This year Russia opened its tenth base and China its fifth, India is building a third and Turkey is planning its first. Iran has not signed the treaty but has said it wants an Antarctic base to claim its “property rights". Were this recent enthusiasm for polar exploration in the spirit of the treaty, which called for peaceful scientific investigation “in the interest of all mankind" and for a ban on any military activity, there would be much to celebrate. Alas, in reality the treaty is in danger of disintegrating under the pressure of countries’ Antarctic ambitions.