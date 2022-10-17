How to bring immune cells up to speed? Study finds

A new study has revealed that cancer cells use an unusual mechanism to migrate into new tissue and form metabases. It stated that the same process probably also keeps some immune cells on their toes, according to the news agency ANI.
The research found that certain structures and the centrioles increase in number which makes it easier for them to maintain their direction and thus migrate more quickly to the lymph nodes to activate other immune cells.
It says the immune system relies on the division of labor. At first, the dendritic cells search the tissue around the clock for traces of suspicious intruders called antigens. If they are successful, they rush to the lymphatic vessels and then to draining lymph nodes, according to the study as quoted by ANI.
Now, these dendritic cells present their findings to a powerful search team called the T cells. These endogenous troops now know which enemy to fight. This attack must take place before the invaders cause major damage or multiply too much. It is therefore important that dendritic cells migrate as quickly as possible to the briefing in the lymph node.
Prof. Dr. Eva Kiermaier from the LIMES Institute (Life and Medical Sciences) at the University of Bonn said, "We have discovered a mechanism that helps them do this. To do so, they form more of certain structures called centrosomes. These help them maintain their direction for longer and thus reach the lymphatic vessels more quickly."
Centrosomes belong to the organelles -- these are molecular complexes that are responsible for specific tasks in cells, much like the organs in the body, as per the latest study.
Kiermaier emphasized that centrosomes are also responsible for organizing the cytoskeleton during cell migration.
"We have now been able to show that dendritic cells form multiple centrosomes as soon as they come into contact with an antigen," says Ann-Kathrin Weier, the Ph.D. student at the LIMES Institute shares first authorship of the publication with her colleague Mirka Homrich.
The mechanism identified in the study was previously completely unknown in healthy cells. Cancer cells were assumed to use it to form metastases. However, the multiplied centrosomes must not be freely distributed inside the cells. Otherwise, they would severely disrupt functions such as cell division, as per ANI reports.
However, it is also possible that these substances interfere with the immune system -- after all, the centrosomes cluster there as well.
"We've tested several of these agents in cell cultures. We've actually found evidence that they could significantly impair the effectiveness of the immune defense," she said.
The researchers said that if that will be confirmed in clinical trials, it would be bad news as there could be considerable side effects if the active substances were used in cancer therapy.
