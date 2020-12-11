How to build your professional skills

The first step to acquiring new skills is having an open mind and being ready to learn, says Michele A. Knox, Brooklyn Program Director at The HOPE Program, a New York-based job training program for adults in marginalized and underserved communities. The good news is that you aren’t the only one who stands to benefit from learning new skills—your employer does, too. It is in your employer’s financial interest to support you. Take advantage of this mutually beneficial opportunity by asking about and exploring the right course of action.