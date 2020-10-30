How to buy a beach house on the moon

Scientists believe that the moon has water, and this is a big deal, because if the moon has water, it probably has sparkling water, and if it has sparkling water, it probably has at least a few appetizers and a decent wine list. Yes, I know the scientists think there’s only a teeny, tiny amount of water deep in the lunar rock, but who really knows for sure? All I know is that the scientists are excited, and if the scientists are excited, I’m excited, too.

Does it mean we all will live on the moon soon? Well, you see what’s happening on Earth. I don’t think we should be ruling out any options.

Of course, billionaires have been mooning over the moon for a while—planning private spaceships and intergalactic getaways—and the discovery of water will only heighten the enthusiasm. After all, the only thing a billionaire likes more than being a billionaire is owning waterfront property, and the more of it, the better. No plutocrat portfolio is complete without a Malibu “shack," a Vineyard “camp," a Palm Beach “escape," a Tahoe “retreat," a Hawaiian “bungalow" and a Hampton “cottage" the size of a Costco.

But a waterfront lair on the moon? That’s a new real estate craving, with all sorts of dilemmas and questions. What moon waterfront is best? Do you want to be on the bay side or ocean side? Are there lakes on the Moon? Do moon lakes have bugs in August? (It’s only a matter of time before the Journal introduces a section called “Moon Mansion.")

If I’m currently living on the moon, I’m freaking out. Billionaires can be demanding seasonal residents; even when they say they “want to be low-key," that just means they’re planning to wear Patagonia and bring only two chefs. After they build moon homes, they’re going to want a golf course, a beach club, a sailing camp, a handful of boutique fitness studios and at least one Nobu. They’re going to want a caterer who can handle a party for 300 and make those cheesy fluffy things—they’re not quite sure what they’re called, but they have feta, or goat cheese, and they had them last summer at that thing in Napa, and they were delicious. It would also be great if the moon figured out the Wi-Fi situation, since it’s possible we’ll all be doing Moon Zoom.

I hope there’s not enough water on the moon for superyachts, because that’s a whole other fiasco: dock space, moorings, helicopter pads, NFL owners.

I think the moon should be prepared for the chaos that is coming. They need to realize, with waterfront billionaires, there will be battles not only over property but also beach rights. It’s an old story: As soon as billionaires buy beachfront property, they start kicking people off it. I find this behavior loathsome—all beaches should be freely available to the public, like the sidewalk, or Manhattan apartments. But billionaires will even kick other billionaires off their beaches. That’s when it gets spicy. That’s when the lawyers get involved. If you haven’t sued another billionaire over a beach, you’re probably not even a billionaire.

There’s a chance that none of this is imminent, and it will be many generations before anyone builds a home on the moon. By then, it’s possible today’s earthbound waterfront will be undersea—Wisconsin farmland could become tomorrow’s Malibu, with cows and better beer—so going to the moon will make even more sense.

I think the moon should think long and hard about how many billionaires it wants strutting around on its surface. They should know the billionaires are preparing: They already all have Rovers.

