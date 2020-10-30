How to buy a beach house on the moon

If I’m currently living on the moon, I’m freaking out. Billionaires can be demanding seasonal residents; even when they say they “want to be low-key," that just means they’re planning to wear Patagonia and bring only two chefs. After they build moon homes, they’re going to want a golf course, a beach club, a sailing camp, a handful of boutique fitness studios and at least one Nobu. They’re going to want a caterer who can handle a party for 300 and make those cheesy fluffy things—they’re not quite sure what they’re called, but they have feta, or goat cheese, and they had them last summer at that thing in Napa, and they were delicious. It would also be great if the moon figured out the Wi-Fi situation, since it’s possible we’ll all be doing Moon Zoom.