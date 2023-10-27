USIF will host EB-5 consultations in New Delhi, providing an understanding of the program and pathway to citizenship.

With a long wait time for H1B, many applicants from India are now opting for EB-5 or golden visas to migrate to the United States. Currently, India is the second-largest EB-5 investor market in the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, if you are not well-versed in the visa category but want to explore the opportunity, you can catch up with the U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) team, which will be in the city for the next couple of days.

From 28 October to 2nd November, USIF will host EB-5 consultations in New Delhi. Apart from that the team will also hold road shows and seminars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

USIF will provide an in-depth understanding of the EB-5 program, a permanent residency option to foreign nationals allowing them to live and work anywhere in the United States, and providing a pathway to citizenship.

The team and a seasoned immigration attorney will also enlighten prospective investors on the process of acquiring a U.S. Green Card through the EB-5 program.

Talking about the USIF initiative in New Delhi, Nicholas A. Mastroianni III, CMO and President, USIF, said, “These meetings will enlighten future investors on the benefits and nuances of the EB-5 visa program. With the help of our team and immigration attorneys, we hope to help Indian investors and their families plan for a future in their U.S. studying or working and obtaining a clear understanding as to why the EB-5 visa program stands out among the alternative visa options." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is EB5 visa? The EB-5 Program was established by the U.S. Congress in 1990. It offers permanent U.S. residency to foreign investors who invest a minimum of $800,000 in a qualifying project and create at least 10 U.S. jobs. Over the years, Indian investors have consistently leveraged this program, with a marked upswing in EB- 5 applications over the last year.

