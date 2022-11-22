How to get people to stop emailing you while you’re on vacation

I went to Oman with a friend from Dubai for three days, and we spent them hiking and camping—it was the opposite of luxurious in the classic sense, but it was a luxury in that we were totally alone. We camped on Fin’s beach, right at the end of a wadi, one of those waterways that goes back into the desert. I remember waking up on that beach—we’d got there very late at night, so we didn’t exactly know where we were. And suddenly that view! The emptiness of it all was amazing, the huge beach, the desert behind us, and the sea in front. I remember feeling very small, and very happy to be there. There’s a place called Musandam, right at the tip of the Arabian peninsula and cut off from the rest of Oman, where we took a boat tour through all these fjords. You see Telegraph Hill, which is where the British ran the telegraph from India to, and connected all the way back through Europe.