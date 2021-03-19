How to get your luggage ready, so it’s set to travel when you are

“It’s like a car and changing your oil. If you just maintain it, you’ll get a lot of wear out of a very good suitcase," says Tony Pecorella, who co-owns Modern Leather Goods in midtown Manhattan, a handbag- and luggage-repair service. He has handled a circus’s worth of repairs: The now-defunct Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus regularly sent scores of battered suitcases and trunks his way on annual stops in New York. “Oh, it was everything—who needed a new lock, who needed a new wheel…. It was really a myriad of repairs with them," he says.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in