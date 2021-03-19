How to get your luggage ready, so it’s set to travel when you are
- Longing for a journey far away from home? Insider tips on getting your bags ready for takeoff. Plus: what to do when the wheels come off—literally.
Did your frequent-flyer status downgrade to “sofa elite" this last year? With many travel bans still in effect and fewer Americans currently boarding flights, this sabbatical from airports is an ideal opportunity to give languishing luggage some overdue repairs and mileage-extending refurbishments. As travel starts to pick up—Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian said on Monday that the company is already reporting an uptick in ticket purchases, and airline stocks are on the rise—you, and your bags, might want to get ready for takeoff.
“It’s like a car and changing your oil. If you just maintain it, you’ll get a lot of wear out of a very good suitcase," says Tony Pecorella, who co-owns Modern Leather Goods in midtown Manhattan, a handbag- and luggage-repair service. He has handled a circus’s worth of repairs: The now-defunct Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus regularly sent scores of battered suitcases and trunks his way on annual stops in New York. “Oh, it was everything—who needed a new lock, who needed a new wheel…. It was really a myriad of repairs with them," he says.
