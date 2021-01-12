How to keep your art safe from damage, both natural and man-made

Experts such as Mr. Cronkite recommend that art be hung out of direct sunlight. “For oil and acrylic paintings, it is not such a big deal," he said. “But when it comes to prints and photography, you need to keep them out of direct sunlight or use UV glass to reduce fading." While regular glass protects your art from dust and scratches, frames with museum-quality glass or plexiglass block up to 99% of UV light rays. Homeowners should evaluate their wall space at different times to ensure there are no surprises in the fall when the sun hits a different place than it did in the summer, when the art was hung. The humidity level of the room is important, as well, Mr. Cronkite said; keep photos and prints out of bathrooms.