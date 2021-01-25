How to know when to quit your job

Is there an art to stepping down gracefully? “I’m not sure there’s an art. I think it requires will," says Anne Mulcahy, who was 56 when she voluntarily gave up the CEO job at Xerox to make way for her successor, Ursula Burns. She is now 68. “It’s hard. It’s not something that happens naturally if you like what you do and you’re good at it. You have to set time limits for yourself." You also have to know what your purpose is after you retire or “you go into this void that’s really very tough," she adds. Leaving the C-suite was one of the hardest things she’s ever done, says Ms. Mulcahy, who lives in Connecticut and is now actively involved with nonprofit organizations.