How to live with Covid pandemic, top US expert tells

Top US health expert has reiterated the significance of the Covid-19 vaccine to at least delay the transmission of respiratory infection. According to Dr Faheem Younus, "Even if catching COVID is inevitable, delay the inevitable. Vaccines, treatments, survival will continue to improve with time". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He has often said that people should learn to live with Covid-19 disease and should not throw caution to the wind. Besides, Dr Younus also advises people to get vaccinated or get a booster dose in order to avoid a high-risk situation.

"As long as we continue to get vaccinated and wear good quality masks, then we can live with it. Wearing good quality masks and being vaccinated will help prevent death and hospitalisation," Dr Younus told ANI news agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yesterday, Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at US' University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, actively shares information on Covid-19 infection and suggests people how to fight against the pandemic. Yesterday he tweeted "complaining won't make us feel better" but an "attitude of gratitude" will. Taking to Twitter, Dr Younus asked, "Depressed? Tired? Exhausted?"

"Complaining won’t make us feel better; an attitude of gratitude will," the top US expert said adding, "Despite the pandemic, there's so much to be grateful for."

