Home / News / World /  How to make a novel virus 'irrelevant', top infectious diseases expert Dr Faheem Younus explains

How to make a novel virus 'irrelevant', top infectious diseases expert Dr Faheem Younus explains

A health worker collects swab samples to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus from a participant  (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
1 min read . 07:58 PM IST Livemint

Nearly 100 of my friends and family got COVID over the past month in North America. How many got hospitalized? ZERO! How many were vaccinated? 100%! That’s how you make a novel virus irrelevant: Dr Faheem Younus

As Covid-19 third wave engulfs the world top infectious diseases expert Dr Faheem Younus explains how one can render the novel coronavirus ‘irrelevant’.

Dr Younus took to microblogging site twitter to answer the much sought after question- how to tackle the novel coronavirus?

“Nearly 100 of my friends and family got Covid over the past month in North America. How many got hospitalized? ZERO! How many were vaccinated? 100%! That’s how you make a novel virus irrelevant," his tweet read.

Younus' tweet comes as world leaders and WHO urges citizens of the world to get vaccinated to combat the novel coronavirus. 

In certain countries they have started administering a third Covid-19 vaccine, called the booster dose in order to fight the spread of Covid-19.

In India, the Union Health Ministry on Monday in an official statement announced that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country had crossed 162.77 crore.

