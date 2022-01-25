How to make a novel virus 'irrelevant', top infectious diseases expert Dr Faheem Younus explains

A health worker collects swab samples to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus from a participant (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

1 min read . 07:58 PM IST

Nearly 100 of my friends and family got COVID over the past month in North America. How many got hospitalized? ZERO! How many were vaccinated? 100%! That’s how you make a novel virus irrelevant: Dr Faheem Younus