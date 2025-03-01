How to make a success of peace talks with Vladimir Putin
The Economist 5 min read 01 Mar 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Summary
- The key is robust security guarantees for Ukrainians
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
FOR TWO years the war in Ukraine has been fought metre by blood-soaked metre. Suddenly, dramatic change is at hand. One reason is that Russia’s grinding advance has exposed grave weaknesses in manpower and morale that could eventually lead to a collapse in Ukraine’s lines. More urgent, Donald Trump has made clear that, as president, he will be impatient for the shooting to stop.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less