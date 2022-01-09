Dr Faheem Younus , Chief of Infectious Diseases, University of Maryland, has shared an update on how to manage the cost of N95 and KN95 masks. “Don’t discard your mask daily," Dr Younus wrote on Twitter.

“How to manage the cost of KN/N95 masks? Reuse," the top infectious diseases expert said.

He further said, “Buy 2-KN95 masks. Keep alternating them for weeks (until they aren’t broken/damaged). It’s not ideal. But 100-times better than not wearing a good quality mask due to affordability issues."

Here's Dr Younus's tweet:

Top health experts have warned against common cloth masks and recommend masks that produce an electrostatic charge, such as N95 and KN95 materials.

Several countries, including Austria, Germany, and the Czech Republic have mandated the use of N95-style respirators.

The N95 masks are designed to achieve a close facial fit and efficient filtration of airborne particles. They have a denser network of fibers than surgical or cloth masks.

These masks are made of a polypropylene material that goes through a process where it's melted and extruded through small-diameter holes into hundreds of tiny fibers that are tangled together. The fibers are then charged by passing them through a device that produces static electricity. The charge makes them 10 times better at capturing particles.

What's the key with the N95

It's proper fit: There should be no air gaps or voids around the nose, cheeks or chin. With the proper fit, masks approved by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health can filter up to 95% of particles in the air. They also do a great job of filtering your own exhalations to protect others.

How to reuse an N95 mask

Leave a used N95 mask at room temperature around 3 to 4 days. All viruses should be dead by then. However, best is to isolate the mask in a breathable location.

