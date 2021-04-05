Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >How to navigate tough questions during a job interview

How to navigate tough questions during a job interview

Premium
An interviewer who asks about children may just be making conversation
4 min read . 04:59 PM IST Kathryn Dill, The Wall Street Journal

﻿Executives and career coaches offer job seekers advice on redirecting inappropriate inquiries about salary and children

Acing a job interview often hinges on preparation for every kind of question—especially awkward or inappropriate ones about your current salary, family responsibilities or other subjects.

Despite some employers’ efforts to boost inclusiveness and combat biases and ageism, such queries can arise during recruitment. At The Wall Street Journal Job Summit in March, executives, career coaches and economists advised job seekers how to navigate thorny questions during in-person or video interviews and avoid potential pitfalls. Here is their advice:

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Boris Johnson expected to unveil Covid passports, travel traffic lights for UK

2 min read . 04:59 PM IST
Premium

Indian Railways complete arch closure of Chenab Bridge, world's highest railway bridge

5 min read . 04:28 PM IST
Premium

Japan fears COVID-19 variants are behind possible fourth wave

2 min read . 04:22 PM IST
Premium

Goldman axes short dollar call as higher US yields spoils bet

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.