How to negotiate a better severance package if you are being laid off

If you need time to find a job and don’t want to be unemployed while looking, you can request that your severance be paid out in installments over a period of time and that your name stays on your employer’s website until you find your next job. The vesting period on your 401(k) is the amount of time you must work for your company before you gain access to its payments to your plan. Your payments, on the other hand, vest immediately. If your plan hasn’t fully vested, you can ask your employer to pay you the difference between the full and vested balances, or you can request to delay your termination date until it vests. You can also ask your employer to cover your health-insurance costs until you find a new job. “Don’t think about how much money you can squeeze out of the organization," says Mr. Gallo. “Think about what else might be important to you."