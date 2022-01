Long Covid has emerged as one of the severe complications people who got infected with the novel coronavirus have been facing.

The third wave of covid-19 pandemic has grappled the world, fueled by the new variant Omicron. this variant was first discovered in South Africa.

In long Covid, the patient suffers the symptoms of of the virus long after it leaves their body. Omicron symptoms have empirically proven less milder than the Delta variant that engulfed the world during the second wave and many people died.

‘Long haulers’ are people who despite testing negative for coronavirus have been complaining of symptoms that have stayed with them.

About seven in 10 Covid long haulers continued to face symptoms like fatigue, muscle pain, lack of sleep and breathing difficulties 12 months after hospital discharge, study shows.

The long Covid-19 has often affected people who were infected with the delta variant. A loss of smell and taste, whooping cough, weakness and pain in the joints are some symptoms that continue to linger in people who have tested negative for the disease.

Long Covid can be exhausting and is a result of weak immunity.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also issued a warning regarding countries and governments ignoring the phenomenon of long Covid under the ‘guise of living with Covid’.

Keeping that in mind, we bring to you four food items that boost immunity to avoid long Covid. It is important to take all precautionary measures for avoiding such infections.

Kombucha

View Full Image Kombucha. Photo: iStock Photos

Kombucha is lightly effervescent and is a sweetened form of green or black tea that improves digestion and also help regulate blood sugar levels. Other benefits of Kombucha include detoxification and reduction of blood pressure. Since it is fermented, it also helps gut health and is great for people who wish to improve it.

Sauerkraut or fermented cabbage

View Full Image Regular consumption of sauerkraut can also aid weight loss and help the gut immensely. (Photo: Nandita Iyer)

Finely cut raw cabbage is fermented by various lactic acid bacteria and has a sour flavor. Due to the presence of lactic acid, it also has a long shelf life which in turn benefits preserving. Regular consumption of Sauerkraut can also aid weight loss and help the gut immensely.

Kefir or fermented milk

View Full Image Fermented foods and drinks contain bacteria that are good for the gut and can help strengthen immunity. Photo: iStock

Immunity depends largely on gut health. Fermented foods and drinks contain bacteria that are good for the gut and can help strengthen immunity. Kefir, is a fermented milk drink similar to a thin yogurt or Ayran that is made from kefir grains, a specific type of mesophilic symbiotic culture.

Kimchi or spicy Korean cabbage

View Full Image A participant prepares kimchi, a traditional Korean dish of spicy fermented cabbage and radish, during a kimchi making festival (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (AFP)

Those who are new to Korean cuisine, should know Kimchi. It is a dish that is made of fermented vegetables that include napa cabbage or Kimchi. In order to maintain good gut health, a serving of kimchi can be consumed every day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!